Taylorsville hopes to repeat as 2A state champs

TAYLORSVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Taylorsville looks to win back-to-back state championships for the first time since the 1994-95 seasons.
Back then, Mitch Evans quarterbacked the Tartars. Now, Evans in his first season as head coach of his alma mater. His son, Karson, will be under center for Taylorsville on Saturday in his first career start.
The freshman quarterback gets the nod after Class 2A player of the year Ty Keyes fractured his ankle in the Tartars’ South State win over Bay Springs. After leading Taylorsville to a state title last year, Keyes passed for 3,736 yards and 39 touchdowns this season.
Evans is confident in his son and the rest of the senior-laden Tartars football team.
"We had two or three kids work out with us all summer that were deemed ineligible so we had to battle back from that,” Evans said. “We had some injuries early we battled through. In the playoffs, it’s been terrible playing conditions. I feel like our team has answered the adversity all year and I don’t expect it to be any different Saturday.”
Taylorsville (15-0) kicks off against Scott Central (14-1) on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the class 2A state championship.
