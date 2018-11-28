PRCC president touts new developments in State of the College speech

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The president of Pearl River Community College presented a first-ever speech Wednesday to update students, faculty and staff on the growth and development of the college.
State and local lawmakers also attended the inaugural State of the College speech by Adam Breerwood at the Brownstone Center.
Breerwood spoke about challenges facing PRCC and gave details on more than $20 million in construction projects that the college will undertake over the next two years. Among the projects is the renovation of the science building on the Poplarville campus and the addition of an annex to that structure.
Breerwood said two new dormitories will also be built in Poplarville just west of the football stadium. He said there are plans for new workforce development centers in Hattiesburg and Hancock County.
