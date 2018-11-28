Oak Grove back in state title for first time since 2014

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - After a two-year playoff drought, Oak Grove is back in the state championship for the first time since 2014.
The Warriors (12-2) battle Horn Lake (14-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the class 6A state title.
It’s been many of the same players as the past few years who have led Oak Grove to this point. Head coach Drew Causey believes the difference this season is the Warriors are a more mature football team.
"I think it’s just growing up – for the players, for the coaches, for all of us,” Causey said. “We’ve got a bunch of great seniors. And we’ve had ‘em in the past, but a lot of these kids have started since they were sophomores. They just had to learn how to win. So they learn how to win going into their junior year and now they understand what it takes and they’ve done a great job.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.