Mississippi State’s Simmons takes home 2018 C Spire Conerly Trophy

JACKSON, MS (MS Sports Hall of Fame) - Jeffery Simmons, a junior defensive tackle, is the winner of the C Spire Conerly Trophy for 2018. Simmons is the twenty-third winner of the award which has been given each year since 1996. A pre-season All-American, Simmons has lived up to his hype. He made a total of 59 tackles on the season with 24 solo tackles. He also made a team-high 14.5 tackles for a loss. He is expected to be high on NFL draft lists.