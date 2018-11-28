Men more likely to be addicted to online video games, study says

(CNN) - A new study suggests men are more likely to become addicted to online video games than women.
The new research was presented Wednesday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.
The small study compared the brain scans of 32 addicted men and 23 addicted women to that of 30 male and 22 female healthy volunteers.
The scans of addicted men showed changes in regions associated with impulsiveness.
No alterations were seen in addicted women.
The test results are tentative and more research needs to be done.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.