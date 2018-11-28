“Lighting the Way for the Holidays” kicks off Christmas season at USM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has officially kicked off the holiday season on campus.
Tuesday night, a Christmas tree on the lawn of the Lucas Administration Building was lit as part of the annual, “Lighting the Way for the Holidays” event.
It included live music, dance teams, arts and crafts and refreshments.
It was presented by USM’s Student Government Association.
“It’s been an entire group effort,” said Madeline Laurendine, one of the directors for the event. “All the cabinet for SGA has come out and helped us, we’re really honored and blessed to be a part of it and to put this on.”
“It’s good to put it on and just give back to the community, for Hattiesburg and the school as well, so we’re very excited,” said Devin Davis, another event director.
Many students and other visitors to campus also had their photos taken with Santa Claus.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.