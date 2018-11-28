Jones preps for Sunday’s Mississippi Bowl

"We’re really excited,” said third-year Jones head coach Steve Buckley. “We looked at two things. Number one, we didn’t want to end like we did in the state championship game. We thought that was a bitter loss but that’s over with now. The second thing we wanted to try to do is get to ten wins. Less than 20 percent of the teams in the country in Division I football and junior college football have ten wins at this point in the season. For us to get to ten wins is a huge milestone for our program we’re trying to accomplish.”