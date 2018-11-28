Jones preps for Sunday’s Mississippi Bowl

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Jones College is a victory away from posting ten wins for the first time since 2001 and just the seventh time in school history.
The Bobcats were afforded another chance to play when they earned a bowl bid for the first time since 2004. No. 5 Jones battles No. 7 Eastern Arizona in the Mississippi Bowl on Sunday at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
"We’re really excited,” said third-year Jones head coach Steve Buckley. “We looked at two things. Number one, we didn’t want to end like we did in the state championship game. We thought that was a bitter loss but that’s over with now. The second thing we wanted to try to do is get to ten wins. Less than 20 percent of the teams in the country in Division I football and junior college football have ten wins at this point in the season. For us to get to ten wins is a huge milestone for our program we’re trying to accomplish.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.