HPD warns of scam targeting elderly
November 28, 2018 at 3:39 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 3:39 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police warned the public not to fall for a phone scam that is targeting elderly people in the Hub City.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said in a Facebook post the scammers are calling from a (202) New York City number and telling people that they are calling on behalf of their grandchildren, who have been involved in a serious accident and need money.

Police said to not give the callers any personal information or agree to send or transfer any money.

