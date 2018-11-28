HPD warns of scam targeting elderly

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police warned the public not to fall for a phone scam that is targeting elderly people in the Hub City.
The Hattiesburg Police Department said in a Facebook post the scammers are calling from a (202) New York City number and telling people that they are calling on behalf of their grandchildren, who have been involved in a serious accident and need money.
Police said to not give the callers any personal information or agree to send or transfer any money.
