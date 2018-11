MISSING PERSON: We are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Falisa Carter. She was last seen on Nov. 25, 2018 around 11 p.m. at her residence on West 7th Street. Last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt & gray tights. Contact HPD with any info or her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/vFRVp0dE2l