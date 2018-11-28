First Bank awards teachers with $500 classroom makeover

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - In an effort to give back to the communities they serve, First Bank surprised two Pine Belt teachers with $500 checks to remodel their classrooms. Representatives from First Bank presented the checks on Nov. 27 to each teacher’s respective school.
“With teachers, they’re creating roots in these little children’s lives and so it was just kind of a perfect match to be able to (do this),” said First Bank mortgage division president Sharon Rice. “If we were going to do something… we were going to give back to the communities."
A second-year teacher, Taylor Huddleston says the $500 check will come in handy. Huddleston teaches first grade at Thames Elementary School in Hattiesburg.
“It’s just nice to know that people notice like what you’re doing... because it’s a lot of work and a lot of time,” she said.
In her sixth year of teaching, Nicole Neal plans to use the funds to purchase furniture for special needs students. Neal teaches all subjects and grade levels at Oak Grove Primary.
“I think that I would probably like to get some more adaptable furniture,” she said. “It allows them to stem, because most of my students have autism. And it just helps them to stay in their seat and focus on the activity that’s at hand.”
First Bank plans to give six teachers checks worth $500 across southwest Mississippi. In addition, teachers will receive gift cards from other retailers including Target,
