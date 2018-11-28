Cindy Hyde-Smith defeats Mike Espy in Senate runoff

November 27, 2018 at 10:22 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 10:43 PM

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith made history Tuesday with a runoff win over Democrat Mike Espy. Hyde-Smith will be the first woman ever elected to represent Mississippi in the United States Congress.

Earlier this year, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Thad Cochran until a special election could be held in November. Hyde-Smith and Espy received the most votes in the Nov. 6 general election and moved onto a runoff.

Since then, the two candidates have traded jabs in political ads, rallies and a debate.

The race drew nationwide attention after a video showing Hyde-Smith making a comment about “public hanging” went viral. Hyde-Smith called the statement an “exaggerated expression of regard.”

During a debate with Espy, Hyde-Smith issued an apology to anyone who was offended by her remarks, but said her words were used as a “political weapon” by Espy’s camp.

During her victory speech Tuesday night, Hyde-Smith told supporters gathered at her watch party in Jackson that she will be headed to Washington in the morning to fight for Mississippi.

