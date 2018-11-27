Shaving heads for a good cause

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Twenty people sat out in the cold and had their heads shaved outside of Ed’s Burger’s in Hattiesburg Monday evening.
It sounds like a story about a lost bet, but it’s about people willing to lose their hair if it means kids with cancer gaining a chance to be cured. Williams Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine students and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation teamed up for the a head-shaving event to raise money for childhood cancer research and awareness.
The Dean of WCU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, Italo Subbarao, said raising money is great, but awareness is most important.
“Every dollar counts. I think this is the first time we are trying to do it, so we are trying to raise number one awareness of these issues, but certainly on the dollar side if we can raise $2,000, $3,000 that’s, I think, money that can go to a greater cause,” Subbarao said.
By the end of the night, William Carey University’s College of Osteopathic students raised more than $12,000 that will go to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for childhood cancer research.
