Report: MLB asked for $10,000 in donations returned from Hyde-Smith

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A new report from Yahoo Sports shows how Major League Baseball came to first donate, then ask for Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to return a $5,000 campaign contribution.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo reported Monday night a lobbyist working for MLB was asked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to donate the money to Hyde-Smith after the lobbyist was unable to attend a fundraiser put on by McConnell. The $5,000 donation was made either November 12 or 13, according to Yahoo, and after the Hyde-Smith’s “public hanging” remark became widely circulated.
Yahoo also reports additional contributions totaling another $5,000 made by Major League Baseball to Cindy Hyde-Smith dated June 30 and September 30. Yahoo reports MLB has now asked that the total sum of $10,000 be returned by Hyde-Smith’s campaign.
Yahoo reports MLB has donated over $3,000,000 to 321 members of Congress since 2002 at a nearly identical split along party lines.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.