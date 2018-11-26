President Trump, Cindy Hyde-Smith take the stage at Biloxi campaign rally

GULFPORT/BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The moment that so many people had been waiting for finally came as President Trump took arrived on stage around 8:23 p.m. after being introduced by Vice President Mike Pence at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.
Crowds rose to their feet and loudly cheered for President Trump as imitation snow fell throughout the building.
Shortly after the President took the stage, he thanked several MS state leaders including Governor Phil Bryant and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves before bringing Cindy Hyde-Smith out.
Hyde-Smith named a list of things she said she stand for including: lower taxes, less regulation, supporting the military, supporting the veterans, supporting the law enforcement, protecting the lives of the unborn and supporting the Second Amendment.
“I think I have given you one reason why I can ask for your vote tonight. That’s because I have worked very hard for you, and you can count on me when it comes to your conservative values,” she said.
Hyde-Smith spoke briefly before turning the microphone back over to President Trump, who talked about a number of things including building the wall on the U.S. border.
“We are sending a simple message to the lawless caravans and to the illegal trespassers marching toward our borders,” he said. “It’s very simple. Turn back now... We aren’t going to let you in. Turn back now,” he said.
President Trump went on to talk about a number of issues including:
- healthcare
- world trade
- job manufacturing
- American steel
- prescription drugs
- poverty in the African American community
He ended his speech by saying, “We are Americans, and there is nothing beyond our reach... We will not bend. We will not break. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will never surrender, and we will always fight on to victory.”
The speech lasted about 50 minutes.
Before President Trump arrived on stage, crowds cheered and danced in anticipation for him. Participants finished doing the YMCA before word got around that President Trump was on his way to the coliseum.
Before this, crowds were entertained by a man dressed as Santa Claus, who threw memorabilia to the crowd while Don’t Stop Believing by Journey played in the background.
Before Santa, participants heard from several Republican state officials including Mississippi Senator Joel Carter.
President Trump and Vice President Pence are currently at the Air National Guard Base in Gulfport for a Prison Reform Roundtable. The two officials headed for the roundtable almost immediately after their separate planes landed in Gulfport.
President Trump landed at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport around 6:40 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived moments before President Trump at 6:26 p.m.
This has been a highly anticipated event for many participants.
Crowds rushed through the doors of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum as soon as they were open a little before 5 p.m. for the President Trump rally Monday in Biloxi.
But people began lining up outside of the coliseum hours before doors open.
With temperatures in the 40s, eager supporters of the President waited to make sure they got a good spot inside the coliseum for the President’s speech with some arriving as early as 8 a.m., eager to wait 12 hours to see President Trump take the stage. The line of people bundled together, sipped hot chocolate and coffee, and found ways to keep themselves entertained until the doors opened at 5 p.m.
President Trump is expected to take the stage at 8 p.m.
This will be the second time the President has visited the Magnolia State in recent months to campaign for Republican senatorial candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Hyde-Smith is running against Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff race for a special Senate seat. The race gained widespread attention after Hyde-Smith made comments about attending a public hanging and voter suppression. The runoff election is also currently the last unresolved U.S. Senate election.
President Trump is speaking in Biloxi and Tupelo on Monday, the eve of the election runoff, in an effort to win support for Hyde-Smith.
Protesters are also expected to set up on the beach across the street from the Coast Coliseum.
