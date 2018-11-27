Mike Espy holds final rally on election eve

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - With gospel music and prayer, supporters say they have faith Espy can win. The Democratic candidate made his final bid for votes Monday night.
Hundreds filled New Horizon Church International in Jackson on the eve of the runoff election.
Guest speakers included Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, his wife Dr. Ebony Lumumba and actress Erika Alexander known for her roles on the Cosby Show and Living Single.
Supporters say there are three reasons they are supporting the former Secretary of Agriculture. Access to healthcare, regardless of pre-existing conditions, his pledge to reduce the cost of education and his objectivity when it comes to politics.
Dr. Willie Jones said he is voting for Mike Espy for three reasons.
“There’s a dark cloud hanging over Mississippi," said Dr. Jones. "So, we believe, I believe, those here tonight believe that Mr. Espy can bridge us together as a state, work against party lines and be fair and impartial. I love his agenda about jobs and working across party lines and making things better for us as Mississippians.”
If Espy wins, he will complete the last two years of former Senator Thad Cochran’s term.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.