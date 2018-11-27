Lady Eagles’ hoops add duo for 2018-19

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team added a Georgia guard and a local forward for the 2018-19 season during the recent early signing period.
Columbia Academy forward Morgan Jones and Fairburn (GA) Landmark Christian High School guard Katie Gibbs have pledged their troth to the Lady Eagles.
“We are truly blessed to have Elizabeth and Morgan as part of our Lady Eagle family,” USM coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “Both are young ladies who will make Southern Miss alum proud.”
The 5-foot-9 Gibbs already has reached the 1,000-point club and earned All-Region near Atlanta and All-State honors in 2017-18. She also is one of the top discus throwers in the state of Georgia
“A class act, that’s how I’d describe Elizabeth Gibbs,” Lee-McNelis said.
The 6-foot-2 Jones has ranked as the Lady Cougars top rebounder the past two seasons and top offensive player last season. Columbia’s team captain, Jones has been named first-time All-District for three consecutive seasons as well as an All-State selection.
Jones, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader, has won multiple honors for her artwork and other academic endeavors.
“We are so excited to have Morgan Jones,” Lee-McNelis said. “Morgan’s enthusiasm and passion are just a few of the intangibles she will bring to our program.”
