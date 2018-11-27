Hattiesburg police searching for grand larceny suspects

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police asked the public’s help in identifying a man and woman believed to be involved in a grand larceny case.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said on Tuesday the man and woman are suspects in a grand larceny incident that occurred at 132 Plaza Drive on Nov. 17. Both suspects arrived and left the scene on foot.
If you have any information regarding the two individuals, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
