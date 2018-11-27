Former Saints player Deuce McAllister opens new restaurant at Biloxi casino

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -Former Saints running back Deuce McAllister stopped at Boomtown Casino to announce the opening of a new restaurant.
Ole Saint at Boomtown is set to replace BT Steakhouse as a compliment to the casino's sportsbook.
With up to 40 TVs and more than 24 beers on draft, the restaurant will feature a blend of Louisiana and Mississippi cuisine.
At the press conference, McAllister said he loves the community and he plans to give back by teaming up with local businesses.
“Personally, I love working with young people. So, to have the opportunity to still be able to do that and support some of the initiatives they have going on, I look forward to it,” he said.
“95 percent of our food will be bought from Mississippi vendors, here locally in Biloxi. So, that’s one way that we hopefully will be able to support the community as well,” McAllister explained.
McAllister describes the kind of person who would eat at his restaurant.
“The customer can get off of work, whether it’s a suit and tie, or whether they come in wearing a regular jersey to watch the games,” he described.
It was a day where a guy with so many fans got to reverse the roles.
'I’ll be here as much as possible, just to interact and be a fan," he said.
“There’s great synergy between our sports book, our table games and our sports bar. So, you can sit, watch and enjoy," said Monica Scott, VP of Marketing.
Ole Saint at Boomtown is expected to open in the first quarter of 2019.
