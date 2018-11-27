EU announces new funds for Afghanistan at UN conference

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, center, arrives with Toby Lanzer, left, Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and Tadamichi Yamamoto, second from left, UN Secretary General Special Representative and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), for a side event, during the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) (AP)