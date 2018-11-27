Authorities conducting death investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Oak Street.
“When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim deceased in the residence, and a female was transported from the scene for medical attention,” said spokesman Ryan Moore. “A death investigation was started at that time. Shortly after, a B.O.L.O. was issued by Hattiesburg Police for an orange passenger vehicle, which was spotted by officers at Plantation Place Apartments.”
Moore says five people were taken into custody for questioning regarding the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
