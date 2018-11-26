Women wanted for questioning in credit card fraud investigation

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are searching for two women wanted for questioning in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman said police need help identifying the two women after a stolen credit card was used to make purchases at Target in Hattiesburg.
If you have any information regarding the two women, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
