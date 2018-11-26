Windy chill will turn into freezing temps overnight

It's much colder this morning as we begin with temperatures in the 40s with breezy northwest winds. Highs today will be in the low 50s under sunny skies. Temperatures this evening will be in the 40s. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s to upper 20s.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s under sunny skies. Lows will once again be in the low 30s.
Sunny skies will continue into Wednesday and Thursday as we warm up into the 60s.
Clouds return Friday in advance of our next cold front, which will bring rain on Saturday.