What you need to know before heading to polls

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Mississippians will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy. Voters in some counties will also be deciding runoffs in judicial and school board elections.
The winner between Hyde-Smith and Espy will finish the remainder of retired Sen. Thad Cochran’s term. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to the Senate until a special election could be held.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You are entitled to cast a ballot if you are in line at 7 p.m.
You can find your precinct and polling place here. Once you find your polling place, you can also view a sample ballot.
Voters are required by state law to show photo identification at the polls. Acceptable photo IDs include:
- A driver’s license
- A photo ID card issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi
- A U.S. passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearm license
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or any state government
For more information on Mississippi’s voter ID law, visit msvoterid.ms.gov.
