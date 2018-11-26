MLB asks for the return of its $5,000 donation to Cindy Hyde-Smith

In 2002 Major League Baseball formed a political action committee. Like a lot of PACs, it makes substantial donations to candidates. Like a lot of PACs that are more business-oriented than pet cause oriented, it tends to spread its money around to both Republican and Democratic candidates, with the level of its donations to each party varying with the political winds. I haven’t taken a close look at this for a while, but back in the 2012 cycle, for example, about 75% of the MLB Commissioner’s PAC donations went to Republicans. From what I’ve seen so far this cycle, it has broke more in favor of Democrats, at least as far as sitting members of Congress go.