MHP releases Thanksgiving enforcement period numbers

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its Thanksgiving enforcement period which began Wednesday, November 21, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Sunday, November 25 at midnight.
MHP issued a total of 6527 citations with 98 DUI arrests. 200 crashes were investigated which included 59 injuries and 5 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates.
MHP said they observed heavy traffic throughout the period and they expect the number of motorists traveling to increase during the December holiday period.
