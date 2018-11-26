MHP investigating deadly crash in Pearl River Co.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that claimed the life of a Poplarville man in Pearl River County on Monday morning.
MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on state Route 43.
Elkins said a 1993 Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by a 40-year-old Poplarville man, was driving west on the highway when a 2006 Dodge, driven by a 30-year-old Louisiana man, tried to make a left turn in front of the Ford. The two vehicles crashed head-on.
Elkins said the driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name has not been released.
The driver of the Dodge was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Elkins said.
Neither man was wearing a seat belt, according to MHP.
