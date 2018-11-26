Man killed in Pearl River Co. crash identified

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage has identified the Poplarville man killed in a head-on collision Monday morning.
Turnage identified the man as 40-year-old Shane Odom.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on state Route 43.
Elkins said Odom was driving west on the highway when a 2006 Dodge, driven by a 30-year-old Louisiana man, tried to make a left turn in front of him. The two vehicles crashed head-on.
Elkins said Odom was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Elkins said.
Neither man was wearing a seat belt, according to MHP.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.