Look Ahead: Monday forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Clouds will hang around tonight but it will be turning much colder with lows in the upper 30s to the low 40s.
Monday expect mostly sunny skies and chilly with highs in the lower 50s.
Monday night expect clear skies and cold temperatures with lows in upper 20s to around 30.
On Tuesday look for sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s.
Wednesday will be on the cool side with highs around 60 and lows around 40.
Thursday expect partly cloudy skies and milder weather with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower to mid 50s.
On Friday expect partly cloudy skies with highs around 70 with a few showers possible.
Saturday you can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain is 60%.
Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s.
