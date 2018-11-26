Lady Eagles split games in Thanksgiving Classic

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi seemed to have a good grip on a two-game sweep of its own Lady Eagles Thanksgiving Classic Saturday night.
The Lady Eagles, who had led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, entered the final quarter with a 49-42 lead on Sam Houston State University at Reed Green Coliseum.
But USM’s shooting touch deserted it, and the Lady Bearkats warmed up, dropping in three of their four 3-point shots during a 23-12 fourth quarter that swept Sam Houston to a 65-61 victory.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak by the Lady Eagles (4-2) and ruined a 17-point, seven-rebound, four-assist effort by senior guard Megan Brown.
Brown had two of her best performances of the season during the weekend. In a 67-60 USM victory over Mississippi Valley University (1-4) Friday evening, Brown poured in a season-high 19 points while pulling down a career-high 13 rebounds.
Saturday night, USM also got 14 points and four rebounds from guard Camille Anderson, 11 points, six rebounds and two steals from guard Kelsey Jones, six points and eight rebounds from forward Kennedy Gavin and seven points, eight rebounds and three steals from guard Alarie Mayze.
Jalon Walker came off the Sam Houston bench for a game-high 23 points (9-of-15 from the floor), three rebounds and two assists. Jennifer Oramas added 14 points, six assists and four steals and Amber Leggett had 12 points.
USM will host Northwestern (La.) State University (3-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
