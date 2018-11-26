Chick-fil-A at Turtle Creek Mall offers chance to win free chicken

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - While retailers are using deals to rake in online consumers this Cyber Monday, the Chick-fil-A at Turtle Creek Mall is offering a tasty deal of its own.
With every purchase using the Chick-fil-A OneApp, you’ll be entered for a chance to win free Chick-fil-A for a year.
That’s right; free Chick-fil-A for one year. If there’s a more delicious deal out there, we haven’t found it yet.
Keep in mind, this deal is for Monday, Nov. 26 only and the free chicken prize only applies for the Turtle Creek Mall location. The restaurant is open in the mall’s food court until 9 p.m.
In addition, every Chick-fil-A OneApp purchase made at the Turtle Creek location Monday will receive a free chocolate chunk cookie. That’s the consolation prize most of us will have to be satisfied with after we find out we didn’t win free chicken.
