5 Bobcats receive postseason recognition

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Jones College men’s soccer coach Brendan Connolly was named Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Coach of the Year and five Bobcats also were honored with postseason accolades.
In his third season at the helm, Connolly led the Bobcats (14-3-1) to unprecedented success, winning the most games in program history, winning the program’s first MACJC state title and earning an invitation for the first time to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s district playoffs.
Sophomore forward Thomas Carlile and sophomore midfielder Glenn Waters were named to the All-Region 23 teams, while freshman goalkeeper Callum Harley, freshman midfielder Cris Rodrigo and freshman defender Adrian Mondragon were each named All-MACJC..
Carlile scored 22 goals and assisted on 11 others, tallying 55 points, which led the MACJC in scoring and ranked fifth in the NJCAA. Waters, a William Carey University signee who controlled the Bobcats’ play in the middle of the field on offense and defense, scored six goals with five assists for 17 points.
Both Carlile and Waters were selected to play in the MACJC All-Star Game.
Harley allowed 27 goals in 18 games with four shutouts; Rodrigo scored nine goals and assisted on another for 19 points; and Mondragon, who scored the game-winning goal in JC’s 2-1 over Itawamba Community College in the MACJC Tournament semifinals, was a mainstay on the Bobcats’ backline.
