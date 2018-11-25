Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting for Nov. 27 runoff

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -Dozens of voters turned out in Jones County Saturday to cast absentee ballots in-person before Tuesday’s run-off.
Nov. 24 was the last day to cast “in-person” absentee ballots.
Circuit clerks' offices across the state were open from 8 a.m. until noon to accommodate voters.
Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks says more than 70 people voted absentee at her office in Laurel.
And at her Ellisville office, more than 40 people voted absentee.
You can vote absentee by mail, but circuit clerks must receive the ballot by return mail no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26.
