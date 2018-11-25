Look Ahead: Sunday forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Expect increasing clouds late tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Some patchy fog is also possible.
For Sunday look for patchy fog in the morning followed by cloudy skies with a 30% chance for afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.
For Sunday, night expect skies to begin to clear as much cooler air moves in. Lows will be in the lower 40s.
For Monday, look for mostly sunny and chilly weather with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the lower 30s.
On Tuesday you can expect skies but chilly temperatures with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 30s.
Wednesday looks to be sunny but cool with highs around 60 and lows around 40.
Thursday and Friday looks to partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and lows around 50.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. The chance for rain is 60%.
