Landrum’s hosts 35th Christmas at the Village

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -One Jones County family business has been celebrating an early and old-fashioned Christmas for more than a generation.
Landrum’s Homestead and Village has hosted its “Christmas at the Village” for 35 years.
The village is a living history museum, with more than 85 buildings and displays.
The event includes live music, blacksmith demonstrations and visits with Santa himself.
“We create memories,” said Susan Landrum, with Landrum’s Homestead and Village. “We’ve watched children grow up, they bring their children.”
She added, “(The event) kicks of our Christmas season. We promote everyone in the area, from Lauren Rogers (Museum of Art) to downtown, we’ve always been a team.”
Saturday was the first day of the event.
Hours for the second day on Sunday are from 12-8 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.