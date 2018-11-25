Dozens volunteer to help Laurel committee put up Mason Park lights

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -Dozens of Laurel-area residents have answered the call to help preserve a longtime Christmas tradition.
They volunteered Saturday to help set up Christmas lights at Mason Park.
For more than 20 years, a small group, the Committee to Light Mason Park, had put up thousands of lights around the park each Christmas season.
But, this year, committee members said they might not be able to continue doing so, because of health issues affecting some of them and because many of the lights needed to be repaired.
Many members of the Laurel business community went on social media to ask for new volunteers to help with the project.
Saturday morning, more than 50 turned out to move the lights from a warehouse and set them up at the park.
“It kind of blew up on Facebook that nothing was going to happen and we got a lot of people out here, it’s really encouraging to see this,” said Fred Pittman, one of the volunteers who helped Saturday. “There’s nothing like the threat of not doing it one time to motivate people.”
“We just decided we couldn’t carry on this year, except perhaps a very small display,” said Barbara Tillery, coordinator with the Committee to Light Mason Park. "So, when the word got out in the community, a true Christmas miracle has unfolded in Laurel, Mississippi. “We were just overwhelmed with the support of this project.”
“This is a smaller display than what they typically do, but we have seen a wonderful, concentrated effort today,” said Amanda Mathews, coordinator for the new volunteers.
The lights will be turned on for the first time on December 1 and will be on every night until the New Year.
