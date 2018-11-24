Stores help Camp Fire survivors on Black Friday

ROSEVILLE, CA (KOVR/CNN) – Black Friday drew bargain-hungry shoppers to stores looking for deals the day after Thanksgiving.
As shoppers descended on the Roseville Galleria, Lily Higby was looking for discounts in her pajamas – but it wasn’t because she was waiting in line all night.
"I'm from the Camp Fire in Paradise, so I'm just trying to get some deals,” she said.
And she wasn’t the only evacuee at the mall.
"We have seen a lot of our customers affected by the Camp Fire," said Camille Roach, a manager at Macy’s, which was giving away “disaster assistance vouchers” that give 10 to 30 percent back to shoppers affected by the fire.
Rebecca Collins decided to spend the day shopping for a family that lost everything in Paradise, CA.
The family is staying with Collins through the holidays, so she thought she’d help them restock their closets.
"They just came with the clothes on their back, and that's it," she said.
Black Friday may not be for everyone, but it offered people a chance to give something back to the survivors of the devastating wildfire.
Copyright 2018 KOVR via CNN. All rights reserved.