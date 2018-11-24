Franks helps Florida win 41-14, end skid vs Florida State

Florida defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga (92) gets a hand on Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois (12) in the 1st half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) (Mark Wallheiser)
By BOB FERRANTE | November 24, 2018 at 2:51 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 4:23 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Feleipe Franks had three touchdown passes and No. 13 Florida used a punishing ground attack to end a five-game losing streak to Florida State, defeating the Seminoles 41-14 on Saturday.

Lamical Perine had a 74-yard touchdown run as Florida ran for 278 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Perine ran for 129 yards, averaging 9.9 yards.

The Gators (9-3) halted Florida State's bowl streak, which began in 1982. They ensured the Seminoles their first losing season since 1976, Bobby Bowden's first season as head coach.

Florida had 536 offensive yards and reinforced its case for an at-large spot in a New Year's Six bowl game.

Franks, who grew up just 20 miles south of Doak Campbell Stadium in Crawfordville, completed 16 of 26 passes for 254 yards.

Florida State defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (20) and linebacker Dontavious Jackson (5) stop Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
"It's always been a dream of mine to come here and play against Florida State," Franks said. "I've always wanted to get a win here specifically. I had all my family up here, friends in the stands. It's gratifying."

Franks threw touchdown passes to Van Jefferson, Trevon Grimes and Josh Hammond. Grimes led the Gators with five receptions for 118 yards.

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, right, talks with Florida State wide receiver Keith Gavin (89) after an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Deondre Francois completed 14 of 29 passes for 154 yards, including a 15-yarder for a touchdown to Cam Akers, and had a 4-yard touchdown run. Francois also threw two interceptions and fumbled.

The Seminoles (5-7) had six defeats by six double digits and lost to Miami, Clemson and Florida in the same season for the first time since 2009.

Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs against Florida State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Florida defeated Florida State 41-14. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
"Disappointing game, disappointing season," Florida State coach Willie Taggart said. "I think everybody in that locker room is hurting. It's unacceptable here at Florida State. We got a program that prides itself in winning and we didn't get it done. I was brought here to get this program back right and that's what we'll do is get it back right."

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart talks with defensive backs Stanford Samuels III (8) and Asante Samuel Jr. (26) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Florida defeated Florida State 41-14. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Florida: The Gators had lost four of their last five to Florida State by double digits, but this time was different. It was Florida's biggest win over Florida State since Tim Tebow was the quarterback in 2009, a 37-10 Gators win.

Florida State: The Seminoles committed 10 penalties and had three turnovers.

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) gets congratulated by fans after defeating Florida State 41-14 in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
UP NEXT

Florida: The Gators await the bowl announcements Dec. 2 and could be headed to a New Year's Six game.

Florida defensive back Jeawon Taylor (29) and linebacker David Reese II (33) stop Florida State wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (88) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Florida defeated Florida State 41-14. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Florida State: The Seminoles' season is over.

___

Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) makes a wide open touchdown catch from Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Florida defeated Florida State 41-14. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
