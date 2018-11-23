Three killed in five-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving Day in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Three people who died in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in Pearl River County have been identified. The five-vehicle crash happened at 10:26 a.m. on Interstate 59 near mile marker 39.
Mississippi Highway Patrol said 48-year-old Shelley E. Rose Asheville, NC, was driving in the wrong lane when she crashed head-on into a car driven by 23-year-old Jada Bright of Picayune. After hitting Bright’s Saturn, the Dodge Caravan Rose was driving went on to crash head-on with a Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Evans Vincent of Alberville, AL.
A 2011 Honda CRV crashed into the Saturn, causing the CRV to roll over into the woods. Then, a 2007 Toyota Tundra drove through the accident scene, crashing into several pieces of debris.
Rose, Bright, and Evans all died from injuries received in the accident. Both drivers of the CRV and Tundra, as well as two passengers in the CRV, were taken to Forrest General Hospital with minor injuries.
Capt. Johnny Poulos with Mississippi Highway Patrol says they are still trying to figure out why Rose was driving on the wrong side of the road.
