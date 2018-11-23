Salvation army Kettle Bell workers change lives this holiday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Red bells are ringing throughout the Pine Belt for a good cause, to raise money for families in need. The Salvation Army bell ringers are back this holiday season, volunteering their time to help improve and save lives.
One Bell ringer employee, Tia Pack Collibee, takes us back to her first time hearing about the opportunity.
“I heard about it through others and how great the Salvation was and they also helped me in Christmas time for my children,” said Collibee.
The money dropped in every red kettle bucket goes right back into the Pine Belt community. Gerell Payton is in his 12th season as a bell ringer and has raised over $100,000 in 10 years.
“I’ve been loving it ever since that first year, I like getting out to talk with the people, I just look forward to it,” said Payton.
According to the Salvation Army in Hattiesburg, these are the locations where you can donate:
- Corner Market - Petal
- Corner Market - Hardy Street
- Corner Market- Bellevue
- Corner Market - Oak Grove
- Hobby Lobby
- Sunflower - Hardy St.
- Walmart- Petal
- Walmart- Hwy 49 (2 doors)
- Walmart- Hwy 98 (2 doors)
- Walmart- Columbia (2 doors)
- Sams Club
- Pic-N-Save - Columbia
- Walgreens- Hardy (USM)
- Walgreens - Hwy 98 (Turtle Creek)
- Walgreens - Columbia
- Turtle Creek Mall - Food Court
- Turtle Creek Mall - Chuck E. Cheese
- Winn-Dixie - Lincoln Rd
- Winn-Dixie - Hwy 98
- Treasure Hunt
- Big Lots
- Old Navy
