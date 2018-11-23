Pine Belt gearing up for Small Business Saturday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Saturday is Small Business Saturday, and people are encouraged to shop local and support small business owners in the community.
Hattiesburg will be celebrating Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Hattiesburg. Shoppers can pickup a shopping passport to win prizes.
Laurel’s Small Business Saturday will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first 10 purchasing customers will get a 2018 Small Business Saturday tote. Every purchasing customer of $20 or more will get a free Christmas Card from Paper Parasol Press while supplies last.
Saturday is a great way to get Christmas shopping done while helping out your community.
