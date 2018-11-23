It’s Black Friday: Do you know where your credit cards are?

(CNN/RNN) – The Black Friday wild doorbusters aren’t the only deals in town anymore.
Between early discounts, online offers, and retailers opening doors on Thanksgiving Day or night, consumers have more options than camping out in the cold.
But Black Friday still kicks off a weekend that's critical to retailers.
And this year, they're optimistic.
“People are feeling good about the economy, unemployment is low, wages are strong, and that's translating into greater willingness to spend around events like the holiday season,” according to Katherine Cullen with the National Retail Federation.
Unemployment is low. Gas prices are lower too.
And consumer confidence is strong.
The National Retail Federation estimates holiday sales will increase up to 4.8 percent over last year and could top $720 billion.
Black Friday, with 116 million shoppers expected, will provide plenty clues about how they're shopping, whether online, mobile or in-store.
And how much they might spend beyond this weekend.
“We know consumers shop all season long, they like to stretch out their budgets, they like to wait for, you know, that last minute deal or promotion on something they want, so we expect they'll be shopping all the way up till Christmas eve,” Cullen said.
