HPD increases presence ahead of holiday shopping

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - As you’re shopping you might see some police out and about. Hattiesburg Police Department plans to beef up their patrol in high volume areas to increase shopper safety.
The biggest shopping day of the year kicking off the Christmas season is here, and HPD is increasing its presence throughout the city’s largest shopping centers.
“We have up to 20 plus officers that’ll be brought in on the special details working extra hours and stuff like this just to ensure the safety of the shoppers in the hub city,” said Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore.
Moore said the community should expect all sorts of patrol by Hattiesburg officers on Black Friday.
“You’re going to see a combination of things when it comes to our shopping details," Moore said. "You’re going to see officers on bicycles roaming through parking lots. You’re going to see officers hanging doors on door tags. You’re also going to see them placing cards on vehicles reminding people to park smart in this matter.”
Some visible, others discrete.
“You’re also going to see plain-clothes officers, if you do see them or recognize them," Moore said. "They’ll be in department stores throughout the city. They’ll be roaming around in parking lots. They’ll be roaming around in the mall. Just because you don’t see an officer doesn’t mean there’s not one there.”
The department will deploy its mobile command station and move it throughout the city to accommodate shoppers.
“You’ll see mobile command out," Moore said. “As a matter of fact, they’ll be parked right here behind me for some period of time. It’ll also move throughout the city of Hattiesburg. We’ll move it out to areas that receive the most of traffic, pedestrian traffic and things like that.”
And they say feel free to request their help. Their purpose that day is to help in any way they can.
“If you want to feel more comfortable and you want to park near our mobile command, feel free to do so," Moore said. "If you want an officer to help you or something like that, we’ll be having the staff around the clock in mobile command. You can always go up there knock on the door and approach them.”
But to be safe, Moore adds if you can avoid being alone on the nation’s busiest shopping, day do it. It’ll slim your chances of running into trouble.
“If you can, go in a group," Moore said. "Go with one or more, go with two or three or four people that can be in your party that can go and shop together.”
