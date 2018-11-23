Hattiesburg shoppers search for Black Friday deals

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -People from all over the Pine Belt came out to cash in some sweet deals on Black Friday.
Shoppers took to the streets early Friday morning with their shopping catalogs in hand to snatch the cheapest deals.
Lori Ford, a local shopper, says she’s no stranger to Black Friday shopping.
“As I’ve gotten older, it’s just better to get a goodnight’s sleep because you’re in it for the long haul, so you get a good night sleep so you can get up and you’re ready to go,” Ford said. “I’ve been doing this since before my kids were born.”
Several retailers opened the night before bring out a crowd. However, that did not slow down those looking for a deal.
"Yeah It was pretty horrible, but I got a PS4 and I got this tablet for my sister but she didn’t like it, one shopper said. “So, I’m returning it and they have a deal for a TV so, I’m getting that.”
According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, over 116 million people planned to shop this Black Friday and here in the Pine Belt, consumers couldn’t be more excited.
