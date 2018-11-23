Friday First Alert forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! It's cool this morning across the area with temps in the 30s. Skies will become increasingly cloudy as the day goes on as highs top out in the mid 60s. Rain will move in after 6 pm and will last throughout the evening into the night with lows in the low 50s.
Tomorrow, Rain will move out before sunrise. That will leave us partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
Sunday will be warm too with highs in the low 70s but a Cold Front will move though during the day, making the skies mostly cloudy. A few stray showers will be possible but most of us will likely stay dry.
Next Week looks cooler and sunny with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
