West Jones seeks first South State title in school history

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - West Jones did not win 11 games overnight.
The Mustangs have been dominant defensively all season long – yielding just 8.4 points per game. However, it was West Jones’ 37-14 win at previously-unbeaten Hattiesburg High in the quarterfinals of the class 5A playoffs that opened people’s eyes.
The Mustangs (11-2) seek their first South State championship when they visit Picayune on Friday night.
"I think I learned it early on is that we're going to compete,” said West Jones head coach Scott Pierson. “Not really worry about who we play and where we play ‘em. It's more about we're going to compete and find a way to win if it's possible. And I've known that the whole time, I think people are starting to realize that, the people that come watch us play."
“They haven’t given us a shot all year,” said West Jones senior linebacker Sley Lyon. “[Pierson] said that they’re telling us how good we are now and he said just don’t listen to it. Just keep doing what we’re doing.”
