Volunteers needed to put up Laurel’s annual Christmas display at Mason Park

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - A new volunteer effort is underway to help set up the annual Christmas lights display at Laurel’s Mason Park.
Laurel’s business community is spearheading the effort.
This year’s display will be smaller than in year’s past and it will be confined to the south end of the park.
“The committee that has always [put up the display] is still going to be the ones lighting the park, they’re just allowing us to come in and help them, I think it’s a much needed help,” said Wayne Bryant, one of the volunteers. “We have a plan, we have leadership there that’s going to be helping direct, so we need able bodies. If you’re a skilled worker, if you can do some construction work and want to donate a couple of hours Saturday morning, we would love to have you come out and help us do that.”
The volunteers will meet about 8 a.m. Saturday at the old Gibson’s department store location next to the Sawmill Square Mall to pick up the lights.
They will then transport them to the park.
If you’d like more information about how you can help, you can check out the Mason Park Christmas Lights volunteer page on Facebook.
