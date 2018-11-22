USM football visits Christian Services of Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Golden Eagles took a break from football on Wednesday to feed those in need at Christian Services of Hattiesburg.
It is the fourth straight Thanksgiving Southern Miss has paid a visit to Christian Services.
“I love this,” said USM junior linebacker Paxton Schrimsher. “This is an awesome thing. It’s easy to get caught up in our own lives, and football and school. This is a good thing for us to step back and just realize how blessed we really are.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.