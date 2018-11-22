Thanksgiving Day forecast 🦃☁️

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving everyone! It's a little cool this morning across the area with temps in the 30s. Skies will be sunny with highs will be in the low 60s.
Skies will be clear this evening with temps in the 40s. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s so bundle up if you’re going Black Friday shopping.
Tomorrow, rain looks to move in later in the afternoon and evening on Friday with highs in the low 60s.
Saturday looks to be partly cloudy and dry for the Egg Bowl and Iron Bowl games.
Next Week looks cooler and sunny with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
