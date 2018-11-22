Perry County man charged with sexual battery

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Beaumont man was arrested and charged with a felony charge of sexual battery after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old boy.
Pierre Dortch, 28, was charged with one count of Sexual Battery of a Minor under 14 years of age, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department.
Dortch went before a Perry County Justice Court Judge on Wednesday, Nov. 21. He is currently booked in the Perry County Jail.
The case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.