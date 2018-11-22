Officials on scene of deadly crash on I-59 in Pearl River Co.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Officials are currently on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 in Pearl River County.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near the 38th mile marker near Lumberton. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesperson Travis Luck, a Dodge Caravan traveling north crossed into the southbound lane collided with another vehicle. Luck says the crash involved five vehicles.
Right now, Luck tells us the crash has claimed the life of three people.
No other information has been provided at this time.
We will continue to keep you updated on this story as more information is available.
